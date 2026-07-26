Etsy Inc $ETSY Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Etsy Inc (NYSE:ETSY - Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278,123 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,112,520 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 3.45% of Etsy worth $163,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,111,639 shares of the company's stock worth $227,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,301 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Etsy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,734,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,642,000 after acquiring an additional 100,542 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 717.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,497,174 shares of the company's stock worth $74,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Etsy by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,378,170 shares of the company's stock worth $76,406,000 after acquiring an additional 561,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other news, insider Josh Silverman sold 39,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,050,836. This represents a 21.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 881 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $66,383.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,516.75. This trade represents a 68.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 658,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,305,981. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Etsy

Here are the key news stories impacting Etsy this week:

Etsy Stock Down 0.2%

ETSY stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.09. Etsy Inc has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $87.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Etsy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group raised Etsy from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Etsy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Read Our Latest Report on ETSY

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

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