EULAV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,332 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 244,292 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.11% of AptarGroup worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 231.1% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,676.40. This trade represents a 46.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $400,328.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. The trade was a 11.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $173.25.

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AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $113.30 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $122.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.56. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.23 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $982.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $955.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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