EULAV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

EULAV Asset Management cut its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 40,987 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management's holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 684.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,422 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 39.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,216 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,259 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts: Sign Up

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 6.5%

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $111.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.62 and a 52 week high of $148.58. The business's 50-day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 2.17%.Insight Enterprises's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James A. Morgado bought 2,290 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.25 per share, with a total value of $199,802.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,713.50. The trade was a 15.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Insight Enterprises to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Insight Enterprises from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial raised Insight Enterprises from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Insight Enterprises, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Insight Enterprises wasn't on the list.

While Insight Enterprises currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here