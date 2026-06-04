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Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Acquires New Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Super Micro Computer logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. disclosed a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter, buying 19,467 shares worth about $570,000.
  • Other institutional investors also increased or initiated positions, and hedge funds now own 84.06% of Super Micro’s stock, signaling continued institutional interest.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: the stock has a Hold consensus rating with an average price target of $39, even as Super Micro reports strong AI-related product launches and recent deal momentum.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,647 shares of the company's stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SMCI. Barclays cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Super Micro Computer from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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