Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Acquires New Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,508 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,905,759 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,766,787,000 after purchasing an additional 899,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,745,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $594,064,000 after purchasing an additional 333,876 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,764,876 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $347,012,000 after purchasing an additional 525,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,682,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $342,677,000 after purchasing an additional 258,596 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,107,048 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $191,432,000 after purchasing an additional 147,375 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.66. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.90. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $419.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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