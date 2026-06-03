Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Acquires Shares of 5,730 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,730 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBHT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,843 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $258,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,993 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75,567.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,006,377 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $195,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,047 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 823,089 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $110,434,000 after acquiring an additional 635,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,672,060 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $358,510,000 after acquiring an additional 416,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Presidio Capital LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC now owns 670,873 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $96,337,000 after acquiring an additional 401,937 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $275.59 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $279.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.01 and a 200 day moving average of $215.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James K. Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total value of $254,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,973,462.52. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 7,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total transaction of $2,002,040.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,281,125.62. The trade was a 24.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 15,916 shares of company stock worth $4,109,634 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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