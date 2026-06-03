Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Acquires Shares of 6,114 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,114 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 1,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 178 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company's stock.

Get TKO Group alerts: Sign Up

TKO Group Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of TKO opened at $204.34 on Wednesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.29 and a 52-week high of $226.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded TKO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Mkm set a $228.00 price objective on TKO Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, CFO Shane Kapral sold 254 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $50,584.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 99 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,715.85. This trade represents a 71.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer bought 2,696 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.44 per share, with a total value of $499,946.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,705.60. The trade was a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,308 shares of company stock worth $4,499,679 and sold 19,290 shares worth $3,711,017. Insiders own 64.30% of the company's stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TKO Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TKO Group wasn't on the list.

While TKO Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here