Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Buys Shares of 12,183 Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 56,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy Stock Up 10.7%

Shares of BE opened at $302.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,055.83 and a beta of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $322.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.Bloom Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. The trade was a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total value of $1,827,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,039,385.20. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 268,777 shares of company stock valued at $55,112,564 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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