Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Invests $19.24 Million in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,190 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $19,238,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey bought 5,300 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,797.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 142,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,787,953.24. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $153.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company's 50-day moving average is $156.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.79 and a 12-month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 41.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $273.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

See Also

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