Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New Investment in Snap Inc. $SNAP

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 201,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,293 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 561.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital set a $8.00 price target on Snap in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore reaffirmed a "mixed" rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Snap from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Snap

Insider Activity at Snap

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 343,945 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 4,963,581 shares in the company, valued at $29,185,856.28. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Zachary M. Briers sold 71,745 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $406,794.15. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 2,572,793 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,587,736.31. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 3,009,372 shares of company stock valued at $16,537,250 over the last quarter.

Snap Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of SNAP opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Snap had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Snap

Here are the key news stories impacting Snap this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Snap, implying the company may lose less money than previously expected. The firm also lifted its Q1 2027 and Q4 2027 EPS estimates, which suggests improving profitability in some periods. Source report

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Snap, implying the company may lose less money than previously expected. The firm also lifted its Q1 2027 and Q4 2027 EPS estimates, which suggests improving profitability in some periods. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also increased its Q1 2028 EPS forecast for Snap, signaling a slightly better long-term earnings trajectory versus its prior view. Source report

Zacks also increased its Q1 2028 EPS forecast for Snap, signaling a slightly better long-term earnings trajectory versus its prior view. Neutral Sentiment: The company still faces a weak earnings outlook overall, with Zacks projecting losses in multiple upcoming quarters and full years, including FY2027 and FY2028. That keeps expectations cautious even after a few upward revisions. Source report

The company still faces a weak earnings outlook overall, with Zacks projecting losses in multiple upcoming quarters and full years, including FY2027 and FY2028. That keeps expectations cautious even after a few upward revisions. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut its Q3 2026, Q2 2027, and FY2027 EPS estimates, indicating analysts still see near- and medium-term profitability pressure for Snap. Source report

Zacks cut its Q3 2026, Q2 2027, and FY2027 EPS estimates, indicating analysts still see near- and medium-term profitability pressure for Snap. Negative Sentiment: The stock also continues to trade against a backdrop of prior earnings weakness, with Snap having recently missed EPS expectations even as revenue met estimates, which can limit investor enthusiasm. Stock page

About Snap

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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