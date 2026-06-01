Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,333 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $15,662,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 450,010 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $211,379,000 after buying an additional 22,393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,194 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $475.62 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.18 and a 52-week high of $651.73. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $459.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $563.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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