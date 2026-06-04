Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Purchases New Holdings in EchoStar Corporation $SATS

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,398 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other EchoStar news, CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 71,005 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $7,634,457.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 823,293 shares in the company, valued at $88,520,463.36. This trade represents a 7.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EchoStar Price Performance

EchoStar stock opened at $120.92 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $125.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.34. EchoStar Corporation has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $147.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 97.56%.The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EchoStar Corporation will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SATS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised EchoStar from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Williams Trading set a $155.00 price objective on EchoStar in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research cut EchoStar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on EchoStar from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on EchoStar from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $137.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EchoStar

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation NASDAQ: SATS is a global provider of satellite communication solutions, offering a suite of broadband and video delivery services to consumer, enterprise and government customers. The company operates two principal business segments: Broadband and Video. Through its Broadband segment, EchoStar delivers high-speed satellite internet access, managed network services and ground infrastructure for residential, commercial and rural markets. Its Video segment provides satellite fleet operations, teleport facilities and capacity-leasing services to video distributors and content providers.

In the Broadband segment, EchoStar's Hughes Network Systems division designs and manufactures satellite broadband equipment, including user terminals and gateways, and develops advanced network management technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS - Free Report).

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