Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Purchases New Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,349 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,805,036 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,036,963,000 after acquiring an additional 234,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,850 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,019,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,454,061 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $660,089,000 after acquiring an additional 43,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $556,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 55.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 850,103 shares of the technology company's stock worth $444,740,000 after purchasing an additional 301,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company's stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $313.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.71 and a 1 year high of $621.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,624 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.14, for a total transaction of $567,003.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,849,743.72. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 5,174 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.93, for a total transaction of $1,914,017.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,868,437.22. This represents a 40.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $543.00 price objective (down from $671.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $468.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tyler Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tyler Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Tyler Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here