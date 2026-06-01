Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Purchases Shares of 112,430 Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 112,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,708,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned about 0.07% of Astera Labs as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $39,153,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total transaction of $56,064,793.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,079,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $702,214,489.08. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,306,257 shares of company stock valued at $473,685,936. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $343.05 on Monday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $354.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.79, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 3.94.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $297.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $233.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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