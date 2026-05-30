Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Purchases Shares of 3,103,674 Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,103,674 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $85,364,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned 0.14% of Kinder Morgan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,016,508.58. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $763,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $31.08 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kinder Morgan reported record 2025 results, with strong fourth-quarter performance and renewed optimism around LNG exports and data-center power demand. One article also highlighted KMI as having an edge over peers on earnings revisions, leverage, and return on equity. Article Title

Kinder Morgan reported record 2025 results, with strong fourth-quarter performance and renewed optimism around LNG exports and data-center power demand. One article also highlighted KMI as having an edge over peers on earnings revisions, leverage, and return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Kinder Morgan expanded its revolving credit facility and liquidity, which improves financial flexibility and supports capital spending and dividend sustainability. Article Title

Kinder Morgan expanded its revolving credit facility and liquidity, which improves financial flexibility and supports capital spending and dividend sustainability. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles simply note that KMI is a trending stock or worth watching, reflecting strong investor interest but not a clear new catalyst. Article Title

Several recent articles simply note that KMI is a trending stock or worth watching, reflecting strong investor interest but not a clear new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Seeking Alpha is split between a valuation downgrade and a view that the stock may already be richly valued, suggesting upside may be limited even if fundamentals remain solid. Article Title

Commentary from Seeking Alpha is split between a valuation downgrade and a view that the stock may already be richly valued, suggesting upside may be limited even if fundamentals remain solid. Negative Sentiment: Recent valuation-focused pieces suggest KMI may be trading at a level that leaves less room for further gains, which can weigh on sentiment and help explain why the stock is softer today. Article Title

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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