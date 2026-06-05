Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Purchases Shares of 842 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 842 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sandisk by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

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Sandisk Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $1,759.68 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.33 and a 1 year high of $1,861.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,157.00 and its 200-day moving average is $689.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNDK shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,398.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly bullish on Sandisk, with recent upgrades and higher price targets reinforcing the view that strong AI-driven NAND demand and tight memory supply can keep earnings and valuation elevated. Article

Analysts remain broadly bullish on Sandisk, with recent upgrades and higher price targets reinforcing the view that strong AI-driven NAND demand and tight memory supply can keep earnings and valuation elevated. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Sandisk as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, suggesting the company could continue to see strong pricing power and demand for its storage products. Article

Multiple reports highlighted Sandisk as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, suggesting the company could continue to see strong pricing power and demand for its storage products. Positive Sentiment: Commentary this week said Sandisk’s rally may not be over, with bulls arguing that booming AI memory demand and rising prices could support further upside. Article

Commentary this week said Sandisk’s rally may not be over, with bulls arguing that booming AI memory demand and rising prices could support further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares, a large-dollar transaction but a relatively small portion of his holdings, so investors may view it as routine profit-taking rather than a major warning sign. SEC filing

Sandisk EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares, a large-dollar transaction but a relatively small portion of his holdings, so investors may view it as routine profit-taking rather than a major warning sign. Negative Sentiment: One notable headwind is that the AI and chip sector cooled after Broadcom’s weaker-than-expected outlook, dragging down Sandisk along with other memory names on concerns the trade had become crowded. Article

One notable headwind is that the AI and chip sector cooled after Broadcom’s weaker-than-expected outlook, dragging down Sandisk along with other memory names on concerns the trade had become crowded. Negative Sentiment: Another report flagged record-high short interest alongside Sandisk’s soaring stock price, which suggests the move has become crowded and could be vulnerable if momentum fades. Article

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,025 shares of company stock worth $7,871,897. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

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