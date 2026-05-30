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Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
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Key Points

  • Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. initiated a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter, buying 1,417,223 shares valued at about $217.3 million. The stake represents roughly 0.7% of Eurizon’s portfolio and makes ServiceNow its 26th-largest holding.
  • Other institutional investors also sharply increased their exposure to NOW, with several funds reporting gains of nearly 385% to 412%. Institutional ownership of ServiceNow remains high at 87.18%.
  • ServiceNow is benefiting from renewed optimism around AI-driven enterprise software, with positive news flow citing its agentic AI potential and partnerships. The stock also posted solid quarterly results, matching EPS estimates and slightly beating revenue expectations, while analysts currently rate it Moderate Buy with an average price target of $141.85.
  • Interested in ServiceNow? Here are five stocks we like better.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,417,223 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $217,344,000. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.7% of Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. owned about 0.14% of ServiceNow as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its position in ServiceNow by 411.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,955 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 38,583 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $398,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,440 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 387.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,630 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 36,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 390.5% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $124.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. The stock's 50 day moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average is $123.74. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. HSBC dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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