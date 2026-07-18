Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,321 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 1.3% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC's holdings in Accenture were worth $13,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Accenture Trading Down 0.7%

ACN stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.36. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $118.15 and a 52 week high of $291.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 10.66%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Accenture's payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Accenture from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer set a $201.00 target price on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Accenture from $280.00 to $226.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Dbs Bank cut Accenture from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $186.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $193.19.

Read Our Latest Report on ACN

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This trade represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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