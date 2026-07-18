Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $17.18 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,452 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 121,375 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 1.6% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $17,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts: Sign Up

Novo Nordisk A/S News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Positive Sentiment: India approved Wegovy for treating MASH, expanding the drug’s potential beyond obesity into fatty liver disease and opening another large growth opportunity. Reuters article

India approved Wegovy for treating MASH, expanding the drug’s potential beyond obesity into fatty liver disease and opening another large growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Novo launched oral Wegovy in Europe after winning European Commission approval, giving it the first GLP-1 pill for weight management in the region and strengthening its first-mover advantage. Yahoo Finance article

Novo launched oral Wegovy in Europe after winning European Commission approval, giving it the first GLP-1 pill for weight management in the region and strengthening its first-mover advantage. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported Novo will launch a lower-cost authorized copy of Ozempic in South Africa, a move that could expand access and support volume growth in an important emerging market. Reuters article

Reuters reported Novo will launch a lower-cost authorized copy of Ozempic in South Africa, a move that could expand access and support volume growth in an important emerging market. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group trimmed FY2026 EPS estimates slightly to $3.22 from $3.23, a minor cut that does not materially change the current outlook but signals some caution. MarketBeat article

Analysts at Erste Group trimmed FY2026 EPS estimates slightly to $3.22 from $3.23, a minor cut that does not materially change the current outlook but signals some caution. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages continue to rate Novo Nordisk around “Hold,” suggesting the recent rally is being met with a more balanced valuation view. American Banking News article

Brokerages continue to rate Novo Nordisk around “Hold,” suggesting the recent rally is being met with a more balanced valuation view. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary notes that Eli Lilly still has a chance to win parts of the GLP-1 market, highlighting competitive risk even as Novo’s pill gains traction. The Motley Fool article

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $50.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $35.12 and a 12-month high of $71.79. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Novo Nordisk A/S, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Novo Nordisk A/S wasn't on the list.

While Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here