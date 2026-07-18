Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Holdings in BCE, Inc. $BCE

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE - Free Report) TSE: BCE by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,621 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 81,675 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC's holdings in BCE were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in BCE by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,579,448 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $896,398,000 after buying an additional 1,992,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 34,107,306 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $797,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,020,124 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $429,834,000 after buying an additional 700,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of BCE by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,136,466 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $408,749,000 after buying an additional 2,250,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 8,744,821 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $208,459,000 after buying an additional 511,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded BCE from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research lowered BCE from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on BCE from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BCE

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. BCE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

BCE (NYSE:BCE - Get Free Report) TSE: BCE last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. BCE had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. BCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.790-1.910 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. BCE's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc NYSE: BCE is a Canadian communications, media and entertainment company that operates through its primary subsidiaries, including Bell Canada and Bell Media. As a large integrated telecommunications provider, BCE delivers a broad range of connectivity services and content to residential, business and wholesale customers across Canada. The company combines network infrastructure with media assets to offer bundled communications and entertainment solutions.

On the services side, BCE provides fixed-line and wireless voice services, mobile data, high-speed internet, fibre and broadband access, and television services through platforms such as Bell Fibe and Bell TV.

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