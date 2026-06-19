Evansbrook LLC Invests $562,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Evansbrook LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,239 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,516,628,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,608,265 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,013,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,062 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after buying an additional 2,366,695 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,273,233 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,129,283,000 after buying an additional 2,250,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are reacting to Texas Instruments’ strong first-quarter results and upbeat second-quarter guidance, which reinforced the view that demand is improving across industrial and data-center markets. The company beat EPS expectations and guided for continued growth, helping support the stock. Can onsemi's Treo Platform Unlock New Automotive Opportunities?

Investors are reacting to Texas Instruments’ strong first-quarter results and upbeat second-quarter guidance, which reinforced the view that demand is improving across industrial and data-center markets. The company beat EPS expectations and guided for continued growth, helping support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentators highlighted TXN as a beneficiary of rising power-semiconductor demand for AI infrastructure, which is boosting sentiment around the stock’s long-term growth potential. Texas Instruments Rises as AI Power-Semiconductor Optimism Builds on Strong Guidance

Analysts and market commentators highlighted TXN as a beneficiary of rising power-semiconductor demand for AI infrastructure, which is boosting sentiment around the stock’s long-term growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also emphasized Texas Instruments’ 300-millimeter wafer manufacturing expansion, which could improve factory efficiency and margins as the semiconductor cycle recovers. TXN's Manufacturing Expansion Continues: Can It Strengthen Margins?

Recent coverage also emphasized Texas Instruments’ 300-millimeter wafer manufacturing expansion, which could improve factory efficiency and margins as the semiconductor cycle recovers. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage has remained constructive, with recent bullish analyst calls and price targets suggesting Wall Street sees further upside versus current levels. Why Citi keeps pounding the table on Texas Instruments stock

Brokerage coverage has remained constructive, with recent bullish analyst calls and price targets suggesting Wall Street sees further upside versus current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Some institutional holders trimmed positions in the latest quarter, while others added, indicating mixed but still substantial professional interest in TXN.

Some institutional holders trimmed positions in the latest quarter, while others added, indicating mixed but still substantial professional interest in TXN. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been heavy over the past six months, which can sometimes weigh on investor sentiment even when fundamentals are improving.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Benchmark increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $269.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $322.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.73 and a 200 day moving average of $225.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $331.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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