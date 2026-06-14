Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd's holdings in ASML were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ASML by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,705 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,652,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,532 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Altrafin AG bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $1,672,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,863.55 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $683.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,903.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,539.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,369.29.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 25th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,589.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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