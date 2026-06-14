Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,759 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.4% of Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Stryker were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,822,272,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 104.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $887,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,998 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Stryker by 13.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,338,050 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,342,987,000 after purchasing an additional 741,542 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $227,389,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $194,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $312.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.97. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.Stryker's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's payout ratio is 40.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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