Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,450 shares of company stock worth $29,668,201. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $1,046.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,049.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $952.59. The stock has a market cap of $308.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $694.05 and a one year high of $1,153.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Zacks Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,061.43.

Read Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

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The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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