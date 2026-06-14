Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,189 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 1.5% of Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd's holdings in CME Group were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 237,898 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $64,965,000 after purchasing an additional 184,459 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 95.5% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 50,977 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its stake in CME Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 114,411 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $30,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key CME Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. Wall Street Zen upgraded CME Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on CME Group from $343.00 to $316.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on CME Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CME Group from $362.00 to $353.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $305.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CME

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total value of $1,752,536.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $8,438,860.26. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total value of $1,097,120.67. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 7,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,397,597.04. This trade represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 44,044 shares of company stock worth $13,297,507 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $269.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.56 and a 12 month high of $329.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.79 and a 200-day moving average of $288.07. The company has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.21.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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