Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,785 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.9% of Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Visa were worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798,151 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $29,038,140,000 after purchasing an additional 626,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042,586 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $15,411,395,000 after purchasing an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,792,246 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $8,463,484,000 after purchasing an additional 193,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,516,371 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $7,547,169,000 after purchasing an additional 244,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $321.98 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $363.01. The company's 50-day moving average price is $318.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $577.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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