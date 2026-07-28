Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd Sells 13,608 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,761 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 13,608 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.8% of Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average of $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $121.40. The firm has a market cap of $167.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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