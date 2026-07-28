Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,577 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $19,778,774,000 after acquiring an additional 288,296 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $18,258,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31,455,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,613,761 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $9,633,991,000 after purchasing an additional 229,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,003,814 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,376,229,000 after purchasing an additional 718,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196,477 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $558.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $207.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $496.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.27 and a 1 year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 15.04%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore set a $570.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $617.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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