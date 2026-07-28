Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd Sells 68,253 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,564 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 68,253 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd's holdings in PayPal were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $66,128.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $78,443.56. This represents a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,325,762.57. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: One analysis argues that PayPal still looks inexpensive on a standalone basis, suggesting the stock could remain attractive even if Stripe does not pursue another offer. PayPal Acquisition Rumors: Is the Stock Still a Buy?

One analysis argues that PayPal still looks inexpensive on a standalone basis, suggesting the stock could remain attractive even if Stripe does not pursue another offer. Neutral Sentiment: PayPal’s earnings report is the immediate catalyst. Investors will assess payment-volume growth, revenue, profitability, guidance, and whether management addresses the Stripe proposal. Prediction-market commentary indicates that deal-related language could have an outsized effect on the shares relative to the quarterly figures. PayPal Prediction Market Earnings Preview

PayPal’s earnings report is the immediate catalyst. Investors will assess payment-volume growth, revenue, profitability, guidance, and whether management addresses the Stripe proposal. Prediction-market commentary indicates that deal-related language could have an outsized effect on the shares relative to the quarterly figures. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and prediction-market participants are focused on whether PayPal can beat expectations in the second quarter, with results scheduled before the market open. A strong report could reinforce the standalone valuation case, while a miss would increase pressure for strategic action. Polymarket Earnings Odds

Analysts and prediction-market participants are focused on whether PayPal can beat expectations in the second quarter, with results scheduled before the market open. A strong report could reinforce the standalone valuation case, while a miss would increase pressure for strategic action. Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings estimates point to lower margins despite higher payment volume. That could make the quarter’s headline growth less compelling and heighten the importance of any update on the Stripe bid or other strategic alternatives. PayPal Q2 Earnings Margin Outlook

Pre-earnings estimates point to lower margins despite higher payment volume. That could make the quarter’s headline growth less compelling and heighten the importance of any update on the Stripe bid or other strategic alternatives. Negative Sentiment: With the takeover proposal reportedly rejected, investors face uncertainty over whether negotiations could resume. Failure to secure a deal or provide a meaningful strategic update may leave the stock dependent on improving margins and execution. PayPal Stock in Focus as Wall Street Eyes Response to Stripe Bid

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. PayPal's payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of PayPal from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of PayPal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $54.96.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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