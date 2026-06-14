Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,369 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 11,748 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.3% of Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sfam LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed its Buy rating on Disney and set a $125 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Benzinga report on Needham rating reaffirmation

Needham & Company reaffirmed its rating on Disney and set a , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead. Positive Sentiment: Disney upgraded the My Disney Experience app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. AOL article on My Disney Experience app upgrade

Disney upgraded the app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. Neutral Sentiment: Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Yahoo Entertainment article on Kevin Costner story

Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted Disney’s share price weakness and valuation debate, but that appears more reflective of the broader pullback than a new company-specific catalyst. Yahoo Finance article on DIS share price weakness

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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