Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd Acquires Shares of 21,991 Astrazeneca Plc $AZN

Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000. Astrazeneca comprises 1.5% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Astrazeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astrazeneca during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astrazeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Astrazeneca by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 304 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astrazeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Astrazeneca News

Here are the key news stories impacting Astrazeneca this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Astrazeneca from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Astrazeneca from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZN

Astrazeneca Stock Performance

NYSE:AZN opened at $170.02 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $180.27 and its 200 day moving average is $187.99. The firm has a market cap of $263.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. Astrazeneca Plc has a 52-week low of $142.98 and a 52-week high of $212.71.

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.44 billion. Astrazeneca had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 17.19%.The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Astrazeneca Plc will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Astrazeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

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