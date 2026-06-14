Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in Linde PLC $LIN

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,379 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.1% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Linde were worth $38,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,246,750,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 10,454.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,424,869 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,033,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Linde by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,245,255,000 after buying an additional 1,275,477 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Linde by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,941,719 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,680,710,000 after buying an additional 1,130,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,274,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $541.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $523.57 on Friday. Linde PLC has a one year low of $387.78 and a one year high of $525.82. The stock's fifty day moving average is $504.86 and its 200 day moving average is $471.51. The stock has a market cap of $242.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Linde's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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