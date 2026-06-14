Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Buys 2,385 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,453 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 1.2% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in S&P Global were worth $42,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $419.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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