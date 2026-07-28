Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Buys New Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,510 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.4%

MSI stock opened at $423.85 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $409.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.08.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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