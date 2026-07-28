Go Pro
→ Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Buys New Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Motorola Solutions logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Evelyn Partners Investment Management initiated a Motorola Solutions position in the first quarter, purchasing 3,510 shares valued at approximately $1.52 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 84.17% of the company.
  • Motorola Solutions reported quarterly earnings of $3.37 per share, exceeding estimates by $0.13, while revenue rose 7.4% year over year to $2.71 billion. The company issued second-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $3.82–$3.88.
  • MSI shares opened at $423.85, and analysts maintain a consensus “Buy” rating with an average price target of $504.67. Motorola also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.21, equivalent to a 1.1% annualized yield.
  • Interested in Motorola Solutions? Here are five stocks we like better.

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,510 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 482 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.4%

MSI stock opened at $423.85 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.36 and a twelve month high of $492.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $409.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.08.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 100.13% and a net margin of 17.61%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MSI. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Motorola Solutions Right Now?

Before you consider Motorola Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Motorola Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Motorola Solutions currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines