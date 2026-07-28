Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Decreases Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,788 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in McDonald's were worth $18,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald's during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,634 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on McDonald's from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $333.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald's Stock Up 2.2%

McDonald's stock opened at $270.71 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $275.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.64. The company has a market cap of $192.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a twelve month low of $260.96 and a twelve month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS maintained a Buy rating on McDonald’s while lowering its price target from $365 to $340. The revised target still implies approximately 25.6% upside from the reference price, signaling that the analyst sees meaningful long-term value despite near-term concerns. Benzinga report

UBS maintained a rating on McDonald’s while lowering its price target from $365 to $340. The revised target still implies approximately 25.6% upside from the reference price, signaling that the analyst sees meaningful long-term value despite near-term concerns. Positive Sentiment: A recent investment analysis characterized McDonald’s as attractively priced, potentially supporting investor interest in the stock following its decline from the 52-week high. Fast Food At Bargain Prices: McDonald’s

A recent investment analysis characterized McDonald’s as attractively priced, potentially supporting investor interest in the stock following its decline from the 52-week high. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s advance occurred alongside a broader market upswing, suggesting that part of the move reflected overall market momentum rather than a major new company announcement. McDonald’s Beats Stock Market Upswing

The stock’s advance occurred alongside a broader market upswing, suggesting that part of the move reflected overall market momentum rather than a major new company announcement. Negative Sentiment: UBS expects McDonald’s second-quarter same-store sales to be “sluggish,” citing weaker consumer spending. Soft comparable sales could pressure near-term revenue growth and raise concerns about value-conscious customers. UBS expects sluggish Q2 same-store sales

UBS expects McDonald’s second-quarter same-store sales to be “sluggish,” citing weaker consumer spending. Soft comparable sales could pressure near-term revenue growth and raise concerns about value-conscious customers. Negative Sentiment: UBS’s price-target reduction reflects a more cautious earnings outlook, even though the firm retained its Buy rating.

UBS’s price-target reduction reflects a more cautious earnings outlook, even though the firm retained its Buy rating. Negative Sentiment: Recent consumer complaints alleging “shrinkflation” involving smaller drink portions could create reputational and value-perception risks, although the reports appear anecdotal rather than a confirmed financial impact. McDonald’s shrinkflation complaints

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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