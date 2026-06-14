Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,942 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,724 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,916,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 415,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,600,000 after buying an additional 42,335 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 622.3% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 35,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 30,674 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 104,723 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,030,000 after buying an additional 54,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 577,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,049,000 after buying an additional 229,121 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $167.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

Key PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $144.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35. The firm's 50-day moving average is $151.11 and its 200 day moving average is $152.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. PepsiCo's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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