Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,678 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 21,914 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Danaher were worth $18,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd raised its stake in Danaher by 45.0% in the first quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,123 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,411,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 401,864 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $76,193,000 after purchasing an additional 163,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $113,760,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $196.57 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $186.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.48. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $160.93 and a 12-month high of $242.80. The company has a market capitalization of $138.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Danaher from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $236.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $228.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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