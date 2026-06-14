Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 2.3% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Chubb worth $82,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chubb from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $362.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $373.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE CB opened at $328.06 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $324.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $264.10 and a 12 month high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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