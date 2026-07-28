Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,843 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Intuit were worth $16,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,156,152,000 after buying an additional 296,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,653,092,000 after buying an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $4,369,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intuit by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,378,912,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,058,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit is highlighted as an “AI winner” that uses artificial intelligence behind the scenes to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency rather than relying solely on AI product sales. The article also cites strong recent earnings and supportive analyst ratings. These 3 AI Winners Don’t Sell the Tech—They Use It

Intuit is highlighted as an “AI winner” that uses artificial intelligence behind the scenes to reduce costs and improve operating efficiency rather than relying solely on AI product sales. The article also cites strong recent earnings and supportive analyst ratings. Positive Sentiment: The stock’s outperformance in the latest session may have attracted additional momentum-focused buying. Intuit’s latest reported quarter included revenue growth of 10.4% year over year and earnings that exceeded analyst expectations, providing a fundamental backdrop for the advance. Intuit Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The stock’s outperformance in the latest session may have attracted additional momentum-focused buying. Intuit’s latest reported quarter included revenue growth of 10.4% year over year and earnings that exceeded analyst expectations, providing a fundamental backdrop for the advance. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms reminded investors of September 8–9 deadlines to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action covering purchases made from August 22, 2025, through May 20, 2026. These notices largely repeat existing allegations and do not represent a new company operating update. Rosen Securities Class Action Notice

Multiple law firms reminded investors of September 8–9 deadlines to seek lead-plaintiff status in a securities class action covering purchases made from August 22, 2025, through May 20, 2026. These notices largely repeat existing allegations and do not represent a new company operating update. Negative Sentiment: The class action alleges that Intuit made material misstatements or omissions about the strength of its tax-related business and TurboTax growth outlook. The litigation follows a sharp prior stock decline and could create legal costs, reputational risk and continued investor uncertainty. Intuit Class Action Lawsuit Notice

The class action alleges that Intuit made material misstatements or omissions about the strength of its tax-related business and TurboTax growth outlook. The litigation follows a sharp prior stock decline and could create legal costs, reputational risk and continued investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: An investment-fund review says Intuit has lost investor appeal because of concerns about AI disruption and future earnings, signaling that valuation and competitive-growth risks remain overhangs despite the recent rebound. Intuit Lost Appeal on AI Disruption and Earnings Concerns

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $303.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company's fifty day moving average is $291.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "negative" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 in the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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