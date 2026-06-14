Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Has $7.23 Million Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,929 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 22,601 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Accenture were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,746.28. This trade represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:ACN opened at $169.95 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $155.82 and a 12-month high of $317.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $181.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.83.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.61%.The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $201.00 target price on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Accenture from $309.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $253.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $282.00 to $258.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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