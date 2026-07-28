Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Sells 2,259 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,470 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 0.9% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $33,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,515,830,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,596,487 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,282,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,767 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $2,024,921,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $488,947,000 after purchasing an additional 450,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 84,499.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,995 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 422,495 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,450 shares of company stock valued at $29,668,201. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,195.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,061.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GS

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $1,046.53 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $694.05 and a 12 month high of $1,153.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,049.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $952.59. The stock has a market cap of $308.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. The firm's revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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