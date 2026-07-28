Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Sells 44,426 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,717 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 44,426 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 651,975 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $230,708,000 after purchasing an additional 216,741 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 85,887 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,392,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 6,750 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $407.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $526.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $466.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Stock Up 2.1%

ROP opened at $375.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.96 and a one year high of $564.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.24%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Roper Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roper Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Roper Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here