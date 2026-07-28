Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Sells 5,922 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 5,922 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $205,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 2,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 126,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,495,126. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 51,887 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $19,198,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 303,525 shares in the company, valued at $112,304,250. This trade represents a 14.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 157,057 shares of company stock valued at $60,272,277 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Benchmark started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $393.65.

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Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $338.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $373.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.75 and a 52-week high of $416.69.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business's revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.070 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Cadence Design Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cadence Design Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cadence reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.11 per share , exceeding the $2.05 consensus estimate and rising from $1.65 a year earlier. Revenue was $1.58 billion, in line with expectations. Cadence Design Systems Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Cadence reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $2.05 consensus estimate and rising from $1.65 a year earlier. Revenue was $1.58 billion, in line with expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, projecting earnings of $8.05-$8.15 per share and revenue of approximately $6.3 billion . The higher forecast indicates management expects continued strength in AI and high-performance computing-related demand. Cadence Raises Annual Forecasts as Demand Booms for AI Chip Design

The company raised its full-year 2026 outlook, projecting earnings of and revenue of approximately . The higher forecast indicates management expects continued strength in AI and high-performance computing-related demand. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $2.01-$2.07 was above the reported consensus estimate of $1.84, reinforcing expectations for near-term earnings momentum. Cadence Design Systems Beats Q2 Estimates and Raises 2026 Outlook

Third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of was above the reported consensus estimate of $1.84, reinforcing expectations for near-term earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Cadence’s operating metrics remain solid, including a 28.44% return on equity and 21.18% net margin. The shares remain well above their 52-week low but below the 52-week high, suggesting investors are weighing strong growth against elevated expectations.

Cadence’s operating metrics remain solid, including a 28.44% return on equity and 21.18% net margin. The shares remain well above their 52-week low but below the 52-week high, suggesting investors are weighing strong growth against elevated expectations. Negative Sentiment: At roughly 79 times earnings and a PEG ratio near 3.9, CDNS trades at a demanding valuation. Any slowdown in AI-related spending or failure to exceed the upgraded forecasts could increase downside risk.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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