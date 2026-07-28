Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Sells 71,605 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,709 shares of the company's stock after selling 71,605 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Zoetis worth $27,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $160.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Zoetis from $136.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoetis from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Zoetis from $150.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZTS

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. This represents a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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