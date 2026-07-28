Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Sells 89,949 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,330 shares of the company's stock after selling 89,949 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,275,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,287,658,000 after purchasing an additional 267,058 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,525.4% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,982,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,725,000 after buying an additional 33,629,559 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,211,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,559,945,000 after buying an additional 3,693,918 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,362,352 shares of the company's stock worth $2,080,248,000 after acquiring an additional 389,796 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,049,677 shares of the company's stock worth $1,644,475,000 after acquiring an additional 401,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEHC. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $80.00 price target on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average is $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Peter J. Arduini bought 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.92 per share, with a total value of $249,806.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 259,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,544,686.08. This trade represents a 1.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lobo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.18 per share, with a total value of $641,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,817.34. This represents a 229.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 21,847 shares of company stock worth $1,361,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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