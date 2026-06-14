Eventide Asset Management LLC Buys 22,039 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,082 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 22,039 shares during the period. Entergy accounts for approximately 1.0% of Eventide Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Entergy worth $62,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Entergy alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 806.7% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 272 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 306.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

Entergy Stock Up 1.1%

ETR stock opened at $111.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $80.11 and a 1-year high of $118.44. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.41.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Entergy's payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,560,020. This represents a 42.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ETR. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 price target on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Research Partners lowered Entergy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Entergy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Entergy wasn't on the list.

While Entergy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here