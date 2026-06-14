Eventide Asset Management LLC Buys 27,131 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,373 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,131 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for 1.0% of Eventide Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $62,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.95, for a total value of $46,018.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,527.05. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,073 shares of company stock worth $160,875,958. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 892.3%

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,577.32 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.68 and a twelve month high of $1,714.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,510.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,208.07.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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