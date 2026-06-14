Eventide Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Eventide Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,004 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 15,237 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of United Therapeutics worth $22,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 55.9% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.83, for a total value of $5,185,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,113,210.79. This represents a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.29, for a total transaction of $5,492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,398.04. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 634,984 shares of company stock valued at $358,175,202. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $619.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $545.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $272.12 and a 52 week high of $609.35. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $566.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.34.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. United Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Further Reading

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