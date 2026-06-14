Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $165.37 Million Stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM

Eventide Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM - Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093,582 shares of the company's stock after selling 428,981 shares during the quarter. Mirum Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.6% of Eventide Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 4.07% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $165,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,596,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $205,065,000 after acquiring an additional 50,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,992 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,354,000 after acquiring an additional 797,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,975,000 after acquiring an additional 52,904 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 566.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 790,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,965,000 after acquiring an additional 672,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,214,000 after acquiring an additional 273,479 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MIRM opened at $99.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $114.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.50. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($13.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($12.68). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $159.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Mirum Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 4,732 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $435,249.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $775,299.42. The trade was a 35.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 16,515 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $1,519,049.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 40,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,218.56. This trade represents a 29.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,806 shares of company stock valued at $10,408,916. 8.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MIRM shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $136.00 target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare cholestatic liver diseases. The company's primary focus lies in addressing the unmet medical needs of patients suffering from genetic and progressive forms of pediatric liver disorders, where limited treatment options currently exist.

Mirum's lead product candidate, maralixibat (Livmarli), is an ileal bile acid transporter inhibitor designed to reduce systemic bile acid accumulation and alleviate associated pruritus and liver damage.

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