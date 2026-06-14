Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $45.71 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,156 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $45,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,039 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $291,352.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,505,129.91. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $416,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,578,674.56. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,045,078. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $144.53 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $155.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,032.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $130.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

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